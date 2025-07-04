NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Reference: 20250084

Release date: 8 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRAL

The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.

Objectives

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 533 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 4/07/2025