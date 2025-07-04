Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Reference: 20250084
Release date: 8 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRAL

Location

Description

The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.

Objectives

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.

Sector(s)

  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 533 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 4/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
4 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany EU Countries Energy