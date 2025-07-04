NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Release date: 8 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryNORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRAL
Location
Description
The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.
Objectives
The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 533 million
Environmental aspects
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 4/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).