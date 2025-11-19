FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING

Release date: 13 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryVLAAMSE MAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR SOCIAAL WONEN NV
Location
Description
The project will support the social housing units for rent as part of the programme of social housing development in Flanders.
Objectives
The aim is to finance the replacement, construction, and renovation of approximately 16,500 social housing units across Flanders, including around 6,350 new buildings and 10,100 for renovation. Beyond improving housing conditions, the project will enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, support social inclusion, promote urban regeneration, and stimulate economic activity during the implementation phase.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 1700 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 2545 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal
Procurement
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Status
Signed - 10/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).