COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

Reference: 20250062

Release date: 16 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMMERZBANK AG

The operation consists of a line-by-line guarantee agreement with Commerzbank AG for up to 50% of their risk exposure, building on the Growth4Midcap (G4M) guarantee concept. Sub-loans will finance electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) or public water and telecommunication infrastructure.

Objectives

The guarantee will enable projects in the sector of electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) and/or water and telecommunication infrastructure in Germany.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1250 million

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 24/09/2025