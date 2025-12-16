PIRAEUS BANK GROWTH4MIDCAPS LRS II

Reference: 20250058

Release date: 18 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PIRAEUS BANK SA

Risk-sharing instrument aimed at supporting mid-caps in Greece that are active in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

Objectives

Enhance access to finance for mid-caps in Greece that are active in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 560 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 16/12/2025