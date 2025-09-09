BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Reference: 20250056

Release date: 21 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

Objectives

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 900 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1200 million

Environmental aspects

The aim is to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support theEIB's public disclosure

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate

Status

Under appraisal - 9/09/2025