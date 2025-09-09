BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Release date: 21 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
Location
Description
The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).
Objectives
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1200 million
Environmental aspects
The aim is to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support theEIB's public disclosure
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate
Status
Under appraisal - 9/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).