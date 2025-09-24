AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Release date: 31 March 2025
Location
Description
The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.
Objectives
The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Services - Transportation and storage
- Services - Information and communication
- Telecom - Information and communication
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
Environmental aspects
This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).
Procurement
EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Approved - 24/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).