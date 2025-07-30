UNICREDIT CZ SK G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Reference: 20250050

Release date: 30 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND S

The guarantee will support the intermediary’s risk capacity to lend to mid-caps in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Objectives

The aim is to enable mid-caps to access larger amounts of financing, support rapidly growing companies as well as those operating in sectors with higher uncertainties.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 480 million

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal