UNICREDIT CZ SK G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Reference: 20250050
Release date: 30 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND S

Location

Description

The guarantee will support the intermediary’s risk capacity to lend to mid-caps in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Objectives

The aim is to enable mid-caps to access larger amounts of financing, support rapidly growing companies as well as those operating in sectors with higher uncertainties.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 480 million

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Czechia Slovakia Credit lines