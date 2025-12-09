DEUTSCHE BANK SPAIN G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Release date: 28 May 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryDEUTSCHE BANK SAEU
Location
Description
The project consists in a "linked risk-sharing operation" (own-resources; full delegation) to support mid-caps operating in eligible sectors in Spain.
Objectives
The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, ensuring they have sufficient liquidity to continue their operations. The operation addresses a prevailing market gap for mid-caps facing constraints in accessing finance, driven by economic uncertainty exacerbated by an inflationary environment, supply chain disruptions, energy security, and lasting effects of the pandemic. The EIB guarantee offers capital relief and risk protection to Deutsche Bank, enabling eligible mid-caps to benefit from competitive and flexible financing conditions. This fosters increased investment, employment growth, innovation, and consequently strengthens the resilience of the economy. Additionally, this operation supports the EIB transversal Cohesion objective, with an estimated 35% of mid-cap beneficiaries located in Cohesion Priority Regions.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 560 million
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 9/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).