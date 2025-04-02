TECHEU INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Release date: 28 August 2025
The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.
The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.
- Industry - Manufacturing
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Under appraisal - 2/04/2025
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
