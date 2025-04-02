Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECHEU INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Reference: 20250029
Release date: 28 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Location

Description

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.

Objectives

The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 800 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 2/04/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

EU Countries Industry