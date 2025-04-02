TECHEU INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Reference: 20250029

Release date: 28 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.

Objectives

The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 800 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 2/04/2025