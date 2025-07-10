THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Release date: 3 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI
Location
Description
The project is a municipal framework loan supporting the implementation of the investment programme of the city of Thessaloniki.
Objectives
The project aims to transform Thessaloniki into a climate-neutral, smart, sustainable, resilient and attractive city, with positive benefits for public health, accessibility and well-being of citizens.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 79 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Energy Performance of Buildings EU Directive 2010/31/EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Approved - 10/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).