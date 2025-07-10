Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Reference: 20250026
Release date: 3 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

MUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI

Location

Description

The project is a municipal framework loan supporting the implementation of the investment programme of the city of Thessaloniki.

Objectives

The project aims to transform Thessaloniki into a climate-neutral, smart, sustainable, resilient and attractive city, with positive benefits for public health, accessibility and well-being of citizens.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 30 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 79 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Energy Performance of Buildings EU Directive 2010/31/EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 10/07/2025

Milestone
Approved
10 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Greece Urban development