ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Release date: 27 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryINSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD
Location
Description
This is a sub-operation of the EU's Global Gateway in Costa Rica (CR) under the ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA Lending Envelope, which contributes to implement the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in Central America. Through the public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this flagship project will finance the construction and upgrade of transmission and distribution grids while supporting initiatives to promote renewable energy generation in Costa Rica.
Objectives
The loan aims to expand the capacities and improve the quality and reliability of electricity transmission and distribution, as well as of electricity generation in the country.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 250 million (EUR 214 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 800 million (EUR 683 million)
Environmental aspects
The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).