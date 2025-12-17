CILE WATER SUPPLY SYSTEMS & SUSTAINABILITY

Reference: 20250005

Release date: 29 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMPAGNIE INTERCOMMUNALE LIEGEOISE DES EAUX

The project will support Compagnie Intercommunale Liégeoise des Eaux (CILE) in the the replacement of water mains and lead house connections over the period 2026-2029

Objectives

The project is fully aligned with the EIB’s Water Sector Orientation and supports several Sustainable Development Goals, primarily SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation). It is expected to contribute to the EIB’s Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, notably climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and the sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources. The operation is entirely located in a Cohesion Priority Region and is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, point (a) for supporting the development of less‑developed regions and point (c) for projects of common interest in the field of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 55 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 115 million

Environmental aspects

The project aims at maintaining compliance with the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Some schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The exact requirements, as well as, where and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be verified during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements.

Procurement

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 17/12/2025