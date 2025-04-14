NL WARMTEFONDS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Release date: 16 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySTICHTING NATIONAAL WARMTEFONDS
Location
Description
Framework loan to Stichting Nationaal Warmtefonds ("Warmtefonds") to provide loans to Dutch individual households and homeowners associations to finance energy efficient building renovation measures.
Objectives
The project will target medium and small-scale energy efficiency investment projects in the residential sector and small renewable energy projects integrated in buildings. The proposed operation would allow continuity of Warmtefonds activities, in line with the climate transition strategy of the Dutch National Energy and Climate Plan.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Environmental aspects
The project will support the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and contribute to the EU renovation wave's targets by financing energy efficiency in the residential sector. It is expected to improve the environment by reducing energy consumption, thereby decreasing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, with minimal, if any, negative effects.
Procurement
While the intermediary, Warmtefonds, has been assessed as a public sector entity, the final beneficiaries which will implement the sub-projects are considered private not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Under appraisal - 14/04/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).