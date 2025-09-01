SMAT WATER INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN II

Release date: 13 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySOCIETA METROPOLITANA ACQUE TORINO
Location
Description
The project will finance the promoter's 2025-2027 investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Turin, located in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. The related components include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks, rehabilitation of reservoirs and other related works with the application of best available technologies. In the area of sanitation and wastewater, the project concerns investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants, among others. Additional project components include the installation of remote-control systems aimed at increasing efficiency in the operation and maintenance of both current and future assets and networks.
Objectives
The aim of the promoter is to optimise water use, enhance water service quality, and ensure the security of supply in the designated service area.
Sector(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Environmental aspects
Some of the project components might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, including public consultations. The decision of the competent Authorities regarding their EIA will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, Drinking Water Directive (EU) 2020/2184 and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). It is expected that the projects will generate significant environmental and public health benefits from reduced discharge of untreated wastewater to environmental bodies because of rehabilitated and upgraded sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants. Investments in water supply networks will result in reduced water losses, and thus a more rational use of increasingly scarce water resources. The full environmental details will however be further examined during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Status
Approved - 1/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).