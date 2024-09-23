MATERIEL ROULANT - AUVERGNE RHONE ALPES

Reference: 20240923

Release date: 22 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

REGION AUVERGNE-RHONE-ALPES

The project will support the acquisition of 10 electric multiple units, 3 bi-mode electric/hydrogen multiple units and mid-life renewal of part of the of the existing electric and bimodal rolling stock fleet used for regional passenger services in the Auvergne Rhone Alpes Region in France (169 units). It also includes the construction of a new workshop integrated into the existing depot site in Clermont-Ferrand.

Objectives

The new and modernised rolling stock and the associated facilities should improve the quality and increase the offer of passenger rail services offered in the region, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The project will also facilitate access to rolling stock by various rail operators and consequent liberalisation of rail services. Additionally, it will promote sustainable transport and foster modal shift from road to rail, thereby to reduce CO2 emissions and pollution levels. The impact on modal share would also improve transport safety. The new and modernised rolling stock is expected to be used partly in a cohesion region (Auvergne).

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1010 million

Environmental aspects

In relation to adaptation and extension works in the existing facilities, the compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. The components related to modernisation of rolling stock do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to promote modal shift from roads in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately served by rail. The project is also expected to contribute to climate action and EIB group's environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

Procurement

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Under appraisal - 27/02/2025