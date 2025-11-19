MILITARY AND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL EAST SLOVAKIA

Reference: 20240881

Release date: 27 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SLOVAK REPUBLIC

The operation will finance the construction of new premises and the upgrade of the J.A. Reiman hospital in Presov (Eastern Slovakia) elevating it to the highest standards for a dual-use military and civilian university hospital. In detail, the project involves the extension of the existing campus with a new hospital building to consolidate the acute medical services in one integrated building with about 183 000 m2 GFA (Gross Floor Area). The new building will provide space for about 932 standard beds (which, in case of need, can be extended and reprofiled to up to 1,236 emergency beds), 17 operation theatres and an extensive area for diagnostics and treatment with about 3 linear accelerators, 5 CTs, 3 MRIs and 6 conventional x-ray facilities.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance the conditions for patient treatment and medical staff training while significantly improving the hospital's environmental sustainability, thereby reducing CO2 emissions and dependency on fossil fuels in the future.

Sector(s)

Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 600 million

Environmental aspects

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU on EIA and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 19/11/2025