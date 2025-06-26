ORION - CORE THERAPEUTICS III

Reference: 20240872

Release date: 19 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ORION OYJ

The project supports the promoter’s research and development (R&D) investments over the next two years, focusing on the discovery and clinical development of innovative human medicinal products that address unmet medical needs, including pain, oncology, and other selected therapeutic areas.

Additionality and Impact

The Promoter is a European pharmaceutical company continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. In addition to its own Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, the Promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and a source of high value-added employment. By financing the Project, the EIB supports Orion's high quality R&D activities, and thus contributes to Europe's industrial competitiveness and economic growth. Orion's commitment to R&D will help to maintain highly skilled staff engaged in R&D activities in Europe.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.

Objectives

By supporting the promoter, the aim is to advance R&D in the pharmaceutical sector while encouraging the generation of scientific knowledge and promoting innovation within this strategically important sector in the European Union.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Signed - 16/03/2026