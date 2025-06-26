ORION - CORE THERAPEUTICS III

Release date: 19 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryORION OYJ
Location
Description
The project supports the promoter’s research and development (R&D) investments over the next two years, focusing on the discovery and clinical development of innovative human medicinal products that address unmet medical needs, including pain, oncology, and other selected therapeutic areas.
Additionality and Impact
The Promoter is a European pharmaceutical company continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. In addition to its own Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, the Promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and a source of high value-added employment. By financing the Project, the EIB supports Orion's high quality R&D activities, and thus contributes to Europe's industrial competitiveness and economic growth. Orion's commitment to R&D will help to maintain highly skilled staff engaged in R&D activities in Europe.
The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.
Objectives
By supporting the promoter, the aim is to advance R&D in the pharmaceutical sector while encouraging the generation of scientific knowledge and promoting innovation within this strategically important sector in the European Union.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Status
Signed - 16/03/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).