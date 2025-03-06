SOUTH AFRICA END TO END VACCINE SITE (HDX)

Release date: 2 June 2025
Promoter – Financial Intermediary
Location
Description
This project supports the construction, furnishing and validation of a multi-vaccine manufacturing facility by an established Promoter that is a national supplier of vaccines.
Objectives
The project supports the Promoter to scale up their current fill and finish vaccine manufacturing facility and expand into an end-to-end multi-vaccine manufacturing facility. At completion the facility will include a drug substance suite as well as formulation, fill, finish, quality control and release capabilities for commercial scale vaccine production. Additionally, the project is expected to facilitate technology transfer of vaccines for infectious diseases included in routine immunisation schedules.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Environmental aspects
The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal. Additional project activities, such as RDI, are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for similar purposes or are investments of intangible nature and hence are not expected to create significant impact on the environment.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 6/03/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).