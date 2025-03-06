SOUTH AFRICA END TO END VACCINE SITE (HDX)

Reference: 20240866

Release date: 2 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

THE BIOLOGICALS AND VACCINES INSTIT

This project supports the construction, furnishing and validation of a multi-vaccine manufacturing facility by an established Promoter that is a national supplier of vaccines.

Objectives

The project supports the Promoter to scale up their current fill and finish vaccine manufacturing facility and expand into an end-to-end multi-vaccine manufacturing facility. At completion the facility will include a drug substance suite as well as formulation, fill, finish, quality control and release capabilities for commercial scale vaccine production. Additionally, the project is expected to facilitate technology transfer of vaccines for infectious diseases included in routine immunisation schedules.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 75 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal. Additional project activities, such as RDI, are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for similar purposes or are investments of intangible nature and hence are not expected to create significant impact on the environment.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Under appraisal - 6/03/2025