SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Release date: 17 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES
Location
Description
The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1580 million
Environmental aspects
The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women’s involvement.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 1/04/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).