SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Reference: 20240857

Release date: 17 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES

The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1580 million

Environmental aspects

The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women’s involvement.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Under appraisal - 1/04/2025