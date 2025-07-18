BCI NEW CALEDONIA SME SUPPORT MBIL

Release date: 28 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANQUE CALEDONIENNE D'INVESTISSEMENT
Location
Description
The project consists of a loan to Banque Calédonienne d'Investissement (BCI) to support small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-enterprises in New Caledonia, fostering economic recovery and stability following the social unrest of 2024.
Objectives
The main objective is to support on-lending by financial intermediaries to private sector projects carried out by micro-enterprises.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's environmental and social standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB environmental and social standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 18/07/2025
