BRED OVERSEAS REGIONS CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Release date: 13 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBRED BANQUE POPULAIRE
Location
Description
The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps located in French Overseas Departments and Regions.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. At least 70% will be dedicated to SMEs while 20% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 9/10/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).