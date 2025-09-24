Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BRED OVERSEAS REGIONS CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Reference: 20240835
Release date: 13 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BRED BANQUE POPULAIRE

Location

Description

The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps located in French Overseas Departments and Regions.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. At least 70% will be dedicated to SMEs while 20% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 9/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 September 2025
9 October 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Credit lines