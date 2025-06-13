Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BNP LEASING LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS & ENERGY

Reference: 20240832
Release date: 27 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA,BNP PARIBAS LEASING SERVICES SP ZOO

Location

Description

The operation consists in a Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to the intermediary to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and potentially private individuals in Poland.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. 30 % of the facility will support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability investments.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 29/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 June 2025
29 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

