TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Release date: 26 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI
Location
Description
The operation will support selected education projects included in the City of Tampere's investment plan.
Objectives
The aim is to support both major renovations and the new construction of educational buildings. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education, ranging from pre-primary to lower secondary education.
Sector(s)
- Education - Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 472 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental ans Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.
Status
Under appraisal - 24/01/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).