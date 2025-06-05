Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
HBOR MBIL FOR MIDCAPS AND OTHER PRIORITIES

Reference: 20240807
Release date: 3 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S) ACCEPTABLE BAN,HRVATSKA BANKA ZA OBNOVU I RAZVITAK

Location

Description

The operation consists of a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support private and public investments promoted by mid-caps, private sector entities as well as public sector entities in Croatia through the Croatian National Promotional Bank (HBOR). The project will have a dedicated climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) lending window and will contribute 100% to Cohesion objectives.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance financing access to mid-caps, private-sector (non SMEs and non Mid-Caps) and public sector entities, focusing on investments that promote the green transition and climate resilience in Croatia.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 350 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 1/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
5 June 2025
1 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

