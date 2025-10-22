PIRAEUS LOAN FOR AGRI & BIOECONOMY SMES&MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240790

Release date: 13 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PIRAEUS BANK SA

The project consists of a Multiple‑Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to on-lend to small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. At least 30 % of the operation will be dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for small and medium‑sized projects carried out by the target beneficiaries, including green projects and those of SMEs and MidCaps that are also classified as green.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 22/10/2025