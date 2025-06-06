DLL L4SME AND BIOECONOMY

Reference: 20240757

Release date: 14 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

AGCO FINANCE BV,AGCO FINANCE NV,AGCO FINANCE SAS,AGCO FINANCE SP ZOO,DE LAGE LANDEN FINANS AB,DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING POLSKA SA,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING SAS,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTION SRL,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTIONS SLU,DE LAGE LANDEN VENDORLEASE BV,DLL LEASING DAC

The project will finance projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with a strong focus towards sustainability and bioeconomy.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 2/07/2025