SOCIAL HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAMME PT

Release date: 19 March 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryREPUBLICA PORTUGUESA
Location
Description
The project will support the Portuguese Government's programme "First Right - Support Programme for Access to Housing" to rehabilitate more than 50,000 housing units in the country.
Objectives
The aim is to contribute to ensure adequate and decent housing for the neediest families and the most vulnerable groups across the country.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 1500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5000 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 2/12/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).