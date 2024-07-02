UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER

Release date: 10 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Location
Description
The project will finance the reconstruction of the existing track and the construction of the second track on the section Križevci - Koprivnica to the state border with Hungary to be implemented by HZ Infrastruktura (HZI). This large scheme represents an allocation under the EIB operation “Railway Development Framework Loan Croatia 2022-0660”, signed in 2024.
Objectives
The revitalisation of the existing railway infrastructure will improve national railway resilience and contribute to enhance connectivity of people and/or goods.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 469 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).