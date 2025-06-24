ENI BIOREFINERY

Reference: 20240694

Release date: 31 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ENI SPA

The project concerns the construction and operation of a 500 ktpa advanced second-generation biofuels production facility located in Livorno, in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Objectives

The project aligns with the EU's broader decarbonisation goals, aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. It contributes to the EU Green Deal and the Fit 55 package by supporting a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The biofuel plant focuses on replacing fossil fuels to decarbonise the transport sector, aiding the EU targets outlined in the REDIII Directive. Notably, the plant will use feedstock listed in Annex IX parts A and B of the Directive. Additionally, the new facility supports the RePowerEU objectives by enhancing the EU's capacity to produce clean alternatives to fossil fuels. This helps reduce reliance on fuel imports and enhances energy security. The project also aligns with Fuel EU Maritime and could, in the future, support ReFuel EU Aviation targets by supplying low-carbon fuels for challenging-to-decarbonise sectors.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 741 million

Environmental aspects

The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the relevant EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework. Compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and with the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU will be verified during the appraisal.

Procurement

The EIB has assessed the Promoter as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if during the project appraisal the EIB determines that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, the European Commission will be notified, and the Promoter will need to comply with those rules.

Status

Signed - 23/07/2025