ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN ATHENS

Release date: 12 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMUNICIPALITY OF ATHENS
Location
Description
The operation will finance energy efficiency interventions in public schools across the Municipality of Athens.
Objectives
The aim is to implement energy efficiency measures through an initial pipeline of 32 schools proposed by the municipality.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Environmental aspects
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy and energy efficiency projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is therefore expected to generate positive environmental benefits related to a reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It will also lead to a decrease on energy expenses of the unit users compared to the baseline scenario. The energy efficiency sub-projects will be implemented in compliance with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2024/1275/EU, amending 2010/31/EU. The sub-projects will reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emission. The energy efficiency sub-projects are not expected to fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 30/10/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).