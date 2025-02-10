ERSTE GROWTH4MIDCAPS SECURITY & DEFENCE

Release date: 25 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Location
Description
The operation will support mid-caps located mainly in Austria.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. A minimum of 30% of the total resources will support EIB-eligible projects in the security and defence sector.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 420 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 10/02/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).