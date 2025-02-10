Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ERSTE GROWTH4MIDCAPS SECURITY & DEFENCE

Reference: 20240679
Release date: 25 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG

Location

Description

The operation will support mid-caps located mainly in Austria.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. A minimum of 30% of the total resources will support EIB-eligible projects in the security and defence sector.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 420 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/02/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

