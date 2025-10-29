LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Reference: 20240647

Release date: 18 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.

Objectives

The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Transport - Transportation and storage

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 700 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 8/12/2025