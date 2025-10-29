LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Release date: 18 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryLANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Location
Description
Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.
Objectives
The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
Environmental aspects
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 8/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).