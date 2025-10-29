Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Reference: 20240647
Release date: 18 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Location

Description

Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.

Objectives

The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 700 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 8/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 October 2025
8 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany Austria EU Countries Industry Energy Transport Credit lines