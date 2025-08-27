BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT V

Release date: 4 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBPCE
Location
Description
The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).
Objectives
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy ("RE") generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1200 million
Environmental aspects
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 27/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).