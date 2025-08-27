EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

Release date: 5 June 2025
Location
Description
A co-investment facility whereby the EIB will co-invest alongside Eiffel Investment Group managed funds to support specific energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects in the EU.
Objectives
The project aims to support the financing of energy efficiency and decarbonisation schemes. This will contribute to supporting national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1500 million
Environmental aspects
The co-investment will finance mostly projects of funds in which the EIB is an investor or with whom it has a long standing relationship and which comply with EIB's eligibility criteria, including EIB's environmental and social standards as well as applicable EU environmental directives.
Procurement
The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the financed project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Status
Approved - 27/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).