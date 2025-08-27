EIFFEL ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

Reference: 20240630

Release date: 5 June 2025

Location

Description

A co-investment facility whereby the EIB will co-invest alongside Eiffel Investment Group managed funds to support specific energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects in the EU.

Objectives

The project aims to support the financing of energy efficiency and decarbonisation schemes. This will contribute to supporting national and EU energy and climate goals, notably in relation to the decarbonisation of electricity production in the EU, the decrease of reliance on fossil fuels and the security of energy supply.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1500 million

Environmental aspects

The co-investment will finance mostly projects of funds in which the EIB is an investor or with whom it has a long standing relationship and which comply with EIB's eligibility criteria, including EIB's environmental and social standards as well as applicable EU environmental directives.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the financed project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Approved - 27/08/2025