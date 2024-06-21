SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Reference: 20240621

Release date: 27 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LANDESBANK SAAR

The operation concerns a Framework Loan (FL) with a well-known EIB counterpart, Landesbank Saar, focusing for the first time on mid-size energy projects.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to finance small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Germany, France, and other EU countries.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 18/11/2025