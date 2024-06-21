Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Reference: 20240621
Release date: 27 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

LANDESBANK SAAR

Location

Description

The operation concerns a Framework Loan (FL) with a well-known EIB counterpart, Landesbank Saar, focusing for the first time on mid-size energy projects.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to finance small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Germany, France, and other EU countries.

Sector(s)

  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 18/11/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany France EU Countries Energy