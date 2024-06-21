SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Release date: 27 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryLANDESBANK SAAR
Location
Description
The operation concerns a Framework Loan (FL) with a well-known EIB counterpart, Landesbank Saar, focusing for the first time on mid-size energy projects.
Objectives
The aim is to enable the intermediary to finance small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Germany, France, and other EU countries.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Environmental aspects
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 18/11/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).