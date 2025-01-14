INECOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 22 October 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryINECOBANK CJSC
Location
Description
The operation consists of a Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Inecobank under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility.
Objectives
The aim is to finance projects carried out by micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 3 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 17/09/2025
