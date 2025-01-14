Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

INECOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20240565
Release date: 22 October 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

INECOBANK CJSC

Location

Description

The operation consists of a Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Inecobank under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility.

Objectives

The aim is to finance projects carried out by micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 3 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 24 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/09/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 January 2025
17 September 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Armenia Credit lines