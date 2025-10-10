BPCE SME AND MIDCAP & CLIMATE ACTION

Reference: 20240564

Release date: 21 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BPCE

Transaction description The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement with BPCE, one of France’s leading banking groups, to strengthen financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps across the country. At least 70% of the loan envelope will be allocated to SMEs.

Objectives

The transaction supports the policy goals of both the EIB and the EU, with a focus on priority sectors including renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, agri-food value chains, sustainable transport and the circular economy. Half of the final beneficiaries will be involved in projects contributing to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) in France. This ensures that a substantial share of the financing will support efforts to mitigate climate change and enhance environmental sustainability.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 350 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/10/2025