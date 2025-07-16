PALESTINIAN PRIVATE SECTOR RECOVERY & RESILIENCE

Release date: 15 July 2025
Location
Description
The project involves an intermediated facility through the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) and financial intermediaries to support the country's economic recovery.
Objectives
The aim is to improve access to financing for Palestinian micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as mid-caps.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 16/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).