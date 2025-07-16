Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PALESTINIAN PRIVATE SECTOR RECOVERY & RESILIENCE

Reference: 20240558
Release date: 15 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S) ACCEPTABLE BAN

Location

Description

The project involves an intermediated facility through the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) and financial intermediaries to support the country's economic recovery.

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to financing for Palestinian micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as mid-caps.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 400 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 16/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
16 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

