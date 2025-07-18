ICCREA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240550

Release date: 8 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ICCREA BANCA SPA - ISTITUTO CENTRALE DEL CREDITO COOPERATIVO

The project consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps investments in Italy through ICCREA banking network.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries, with 25% allocated to support those active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 18/07/2025