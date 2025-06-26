Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
REGION SUD EDUCATION III

Reference: 20240516
Release date: 16 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

REGION PROVENCE-ALPES-COTE-D'AZUR

Location

Description

The project involves the construction and renovation of the upper-secondary schools under the responsibility of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-D'Azur Region in France.

Objectives

The aim is to modernise and upgrade schools in the region to meet evolving local needs, enhance reception facilities for high school students, strengthen the infrastructure's resilience to climate change impacts, and improve the energy efficiency of the region's school buildings.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 417 million

Environmental aspects

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU)does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The EIB will further verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be also verified during the appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Status

Signed - 21/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 June 2025
21 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

France Education