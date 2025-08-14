SAFE AND SUSTAINABLE ROADS FBIH

Release date: 26 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryJP CESTE FEDERACIJE BIH DOO SARAJEVO
Location
Description
The project concerns a component of the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and/or upgrade of the main roads programme in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It aims to contribute to economic development, social wellbeing, enhanced road safety, and increased resilience to climate change.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance safety and resilience to climate change, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and minimise negative impacts on the environment.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
Environmental aspects
he project involves multiple investments, which are generally expected to be carried out predominantly within existing rights of way. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If a particular scheme nonetheless falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, it will be subject to screening. Except for certain upgrades to road networks, most individual investments are unlikely to require an EIA given the nature of the proposed works. Appropriate screening procedures—covering natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition and resettlement—will be implemented in collaboration with other potential co-financing partners, including the EBRD and the World Bank - IBRD.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Status
Under appraisal - 14/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).