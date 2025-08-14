SAFE AND SUSTAINABLE ROADS FBIH

Reference: 20240492

Release date: 26 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

JP CESTE FEDERACIJE BIH DOO SARAJEVO

The project concerns a component of the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and/or upgrade of the main roads programme in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It aims to contribute to economic development, social wellbeing, enhanced road safety, and increased resilience to climate change.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance safety and resilience to climate change, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and minimise negative impacts on the environment.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 60 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 180 million

Environmental aspects

he project involves multiple investments, which are generally expected to be carried out predominantly within existing rights of way. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If a particular scheme nonetheless falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, it will be subject to screening. Except for certain upgrades to road networks, most individual investments are unlikely to require an EIA given the nature of the proposed works. Appropriate screening procedures—covering natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition and resettlement—will be implemented in collaboration with other potential co-financing partners, including the EBRD and the World Bank - IBRD.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Status

Under appraisal - 14/08/2025