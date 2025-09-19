ISP GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Release date: 3 October 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryINTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Location
Description
The operation consists of a "Linked Risk Sharing guarantee (LRS)" on new financing for mid-caps in Italy through the intermediation of Intesa Sanpaolo. 18% of the new investments are expected to contribute to Climate Action, in line with REPowerEU objective and eligibilities.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries and support their investment efforts into Climate Action.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 513 million
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 19/09/2025
