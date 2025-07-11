EAC DISTRIBUTION & TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION

Reference: 20240400

Release date: 2 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY OF CYPRUS

The project will support investments in low and medium voltage distribution network (overhead and underground lines and substations). In particular, it concerns the construction of new transmission substations and the upgrade of existing ones.

Objectives

The project aligns with the strategic priorities of EU renewable energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction, as well as competitive and secure energy. It will also contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, since the related investments will facilitate further the integration of renewable energy sources into the Cyprus’ energy mix. Furthermore, the project supports the objectives of the EU cohesion policy in Cyprus, defined an EU “transition” cohesion region).

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 215 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 288 million

Environmental aspects

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC).

Procurement

The EIB requires that the Promoter ensures that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 11/07/2025