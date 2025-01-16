Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

Reference: 20240372
Release date: 27 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Location

Description

The operation consists of a framework loan to support Santander in the financing of renewable energy projects in Italy, Spain and the European Union.

Objectives

The project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy generation, primarily involving solar photovoltaic and wind power, and it will contribute to EU energy objectives.

Sector(s)

  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 670 million

Environmental aspects

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to be selected in order to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Status

Signed - 13/11/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 January 2025
13 November 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

