RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS (RRX) ROLLING STOCK (B FLEET)

Release date: 20 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryNot disclosed.
Location
Description
The project involves the purchase of up to 50 rolling stock units to replace the existing fleet for use on the regional passenger rail network (known in German as SPNV) in the Rhine-Ruhr area of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.
Objectives
The aim is to accommodate growing demand, enhance the quality and attractiveness of rail transport in this densely urbanised region, and create conditions for a modal shift. The project will also contribute to reducing accidents, pollution, and CO₂ emissions.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Environmental aspects
Rolling stock manufacture is outside the scope of application of either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2012/92/EU. During appraisal, the EIB will check compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock, particularly with regard to noise and energy efficiency requirements. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock will also be investigated.
Procurement
Contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 26/03/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).