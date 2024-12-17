Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Reference: 20240230
Release date: 4 October 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND

Location

Description

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

Objectives

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 20/08/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
20 August 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

