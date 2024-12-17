QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Release date: 4 October 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySTICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND
Location
Description
The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.
Objectives
The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Signed - 20/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).