QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Reference: 20240230

Release date: 4 October 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

Objectives

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 20/08/2025