Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RAIFFEISEN UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Reference: 20240207
Release date: 21 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

RAIFFEISEN BANK JSC

Location

Description

The project concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank in Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by MSMEs in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.


The war triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and rerouted global supply chains, negatively impacting Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighboring countries.


Thanks to this guarantee, the bank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates.


Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 8 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 52 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 22/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 September 2025
22 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Ukraine Credit lines