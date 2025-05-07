Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LV)

Reference: 20240154
Release date: 19 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

REPUBLIC OF LATVIA

Location

Description

The project consists of a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) which provides co-financing with Cohesion Policy Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Latvia Programme for the 2021-2027 programming period.

Objectives

Co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Latvia's Operational Programme in the 2021-2027 programming period.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 250 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 5010 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 7/05/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

