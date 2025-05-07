EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LV)

Reference: 20240154

Release date: 19 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

REPUBLIC OF LATVIA

The project consists of a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) which provides co-financing with Cohesion Policy Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Latvia Programme for the 2021-2027 programming period.

Objectives

Co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Latvia's Operational Programme in the 2021-2027 programming period.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 250 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 5010 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 7/05/2025