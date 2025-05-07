EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (LV)

Release date: 19 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryREPUBLIC OF LATVIA
Location
Description
The project consists of a Structural Programme Loan (SPL) which provides co-financing with Cohesion Policy Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Latvia Programme for the 2021-2027 programming period.
Objectives
Co-financing with EU Funds of priority investments in the Republic of Latvia's Operational Programme in the 2021-2027 programming period.
Sector(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Education - Education
- Health - Human health and social work activities
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5010 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 7/05/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).