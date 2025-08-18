BCEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME

Reference: 20240115

Release date: 2 May 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BANQUE ET CAISSE D'EPARGNE DE L'ETA

The project will support the construction of affordable housing in Luxembourg.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the provision of adequate affordable housing in Luxembourg. The current market failure is due to the lack of adequate housing at affordable prices as the available housing supply on the market does not cater for the demand of low or modest income people. The financing, intermediated by and provided in partnership with BCEE, will tackle this market gap by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, thus indirectly supporting affordable rent levels in the market.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 207 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 18/08/2025