BCEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME

Reference: 20240115
Release date: 2 May 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANQUE ET CAISSE D'EPARGNE DE L'ETA

Location

Description

The project will support the construction of affordable housing in Luxembourg.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the provision of adequate affordable housing in Luxembourg. The current market failure is due to the lack of adequate housing at affordable prices as the available housing supply on the market does not cater for the demand of low or modest income people. The financing, intermediated by and provided in partnership with BCEE, will tackle this market gap by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, thus indirectly supporting affordable rent levels in the market.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 207 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 18/08/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
18 August 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Luxembourg Urban development