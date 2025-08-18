BCEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING SCHEME

Release date: 2 May 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANQUE ET CAISSE D'EPARGNE DE L'ETA
The project will support the construction of affordable housing in Luxembourg.
The aim is to improve the provision of adequate affordable housing in Luxembourg. The current market failure is due to the lack of adequate housing at affordable prices as the available housing supply on the market does not cater for the demand of low or modest income people. The financing, intermediated by and provided in partnership with BCEE, will tackle this market gap by offering a long maturity at attractive financing costs, thus indirectly supporting affordable rent levels in the market.
- Urban development - Construction
EUR 100 million
EUR 207 million
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Approved - 18/08/2025
