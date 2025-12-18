PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION 2

Reference: 20240075

Release date: 11 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ADP - AGUAS DE PORTUGAL SGPS SA

The project will fund the 2025-2029 investment programme of the Águas de Portugal Group, focusing on the construction and rehabilitation of supra-municipal bulk and retail water supply systems, as well as wastewater collection and treatment facilities across mainland Portugal.

Objectives

The aim is to support the promoter in maintaining compliance with key European regulations in the water sector (notably the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and drinking water directive (98/83/EC and 2020/2184). The project will also reinforce the efficiency and resilience of the water supply systems.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1127 million

Environmental aspects

The capacity of the promoter with regards to Environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The project is expected to bring substantial public health and environmental benefits from improved access to safe and resilient water services, reduced greenhouse gas emissions from reduced water losses, a more rational use of water resources and protection of local groundwater. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 18/12/2025